© Instagram / amanda cerny





Amanda Cerny on why pigeonholing women is one of the most problematic things we're still doing and Mia Khalifa, Amanda Cerny, Canadian MP Unite To Mock Anti-Farmer Trolls





Amanda Cerny on why pigeonholing women is one of the most problematic things we're still doing and Mia Khalifa, Amanda Cerny, Canadian MP Unite To Mock Anti-Farmer Trolls

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Mia Khalifa, Amanda Cerny, Canadian MP Unite To Mock Anti-Farmer Trolls and Amanda Cerny on why pigeonholing women is one of the most problematic things we're still doing

Whataburger secures plans for new Jacksonville location.

Rebooting tourism: Visit San Antonio woos convention organizers in hopes of jump-starting industry.

'Rogue' car dealership in hot water after faking signature and blaming clients.

'An insult'.

Adapting to an uncertain climate future, Connecticut auditions new forests.

After more than six decades DOTD official stays on the road: 'I love what I do'.

On the road to change. What exit number was that, again?

Our view: Clock continues to tick on McMillan Dam.

Video: Spectator Causes Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France.

Top Republican warns Fed risks being ‘behind the curve’ on inflation.

After more storm devastation, coastal Cameron Parish again confronts questions on its future.