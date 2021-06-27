© Instagram / bailee madison





Bailee Madison and Michael Evans Behling Flirt Up a Romance in 'A Cinderella Story: Starstruck' (Exclusive) and Bailee Madison 100% Cried While Giving Her Graduation Speech on 'Good Witch'





Bailee Madison and Michael Evans Behling Flirt Up a Romance in 'A Cinderella Story: Starstruck' (Exclusive) and Bailee Madison 100% Cried While Giving Her Graduation Speech on 'Good Witch'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Bailee Madison 100% Cried While Giving Her Graduation Speech on 'Good Witch' and Bailee Madison and Michael Evans Behling Flirt Up a Romance in 'A Cinderella Story: Starstruck' (Exclusive)

Middletown police: Bloods gang member and his father found with $16K worth of fentanyl.

Thank God It's Friday: RI Land Trust Council's First and Only Executive Director Headed to Retirement — ecoRI News.

Health departments shift vaccination strategy as demand dries up.

Report says classified UK defense papers were found at a bus stop.

Five potential Bengals on offense who could earn their first Pro Bowl in 2021.

Officials investigate fatal crash on I-494 in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Riverhead Lidl to open on Route 58 Wednesday.

Battered Chris Froome keeps on racing at Tour de France.

Ready, set, go! Competitors take on Acorns Bubble Rush – in pictures.

Martin says decision on easing restrictions on 5 July will be made 'early next week'.

24-hour Orlando «testathon» aims to raise HIV awareness.