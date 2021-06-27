© Instagram / paul wesley





Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Talk About Their Friendship and Possible Return to "The Vampire Diaries" and 'The Vampire Diaries': Paul Wesley Almost Didn't Play Stefan for a Shocking Reason





Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Talk About Their Friendship and Possible Return to «The Vampire Diaries» and 'The Vampire Diaries': Paul Wesley Almost Didn't Play Stefan for a Shocking Reason

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'The Vampire Diaries': Paul Wesley Almost Didn't Play Stefan for a Shocking Reason and Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Talk About Their Friendship and Possible Return to «The Vampire Diaries»

How Do You Help Girls Thrive In School? There's A Surprising Answer – WAMU.

Pope Francis encourages Jesuit Father James Martin in his L.G.B.T. ministry.

Diamondbacks' Josh Reddick: Enters for Marte again.

How Disneyland’s Avengers Campus is spreading all over the world.

Isolated Afternoon Storms on a hot Sunday!

Serena Williams says she’s not on Olympic tennis list.

Attack On Titan: Season 4 Part 2 New Teaser Visual Revealed.

Heflin to Compete in Pennsylvania Junior Girls' Championship.

Sajid Javid says there is 'a lot of work to do' as he starts health role.

NFL power rankings 2021: Previewing the New York Jets at No. 30 heading into training camp.

Six changes set to transform Ainsdale, Formby and Crosby beaches.