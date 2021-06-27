© Instagram / jennifer esposito





The Real Reason Jennifer Esposito Left Blue Bloods and Jennifer Esposito Joins Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Series ‘Inventing Anna’





Jennifer Esposito Joins Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Series ‘Inventing Anna’ and The Real Reason Jennifer Esposito Left Blue Bloods

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Amtrak is bringing back nostalgia-inducing traditional dining with white tablecloth service and china.

Serena Williams says she is not on the list for Olympics.

The best travel cards for fair credit, according to a YouTuber who's been to 20 countries and has 20 credit cards.

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday.

Other Voices: Leave fireworks to the pros this July 4.

Tropical disturbances to watch in the Atlantic… just in case.

Texas congressman’s legislation would allow local governments to bypass state to expand Medicaid.

Fireworks events to light up Akron July 4.