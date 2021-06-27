© Instagram / jon bernthal





Jon Bernthal Starring in TV Reboot of American Gigolo on Showtime and Jon Bernthal-Led American Gigolo Reboot Gets Series Order at Showtime





Jon Bernthal-Led American Gigolo Reboot Gets Series Order at Showtime and Jon Bernthal Starring in TV Reboot of American Gigolo on Showtime

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

WATCH: Gasly and Leclerc collide in thrilling Styrian Grand Prix race start.

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State: Preview, schedule for the 2021 Men's College World Series finals.

Woman killed in rollover on Interstate 29 in SE South Dakota.

Stefanos Tsitsipas 'Needs Matches' As He Plays Down Chances On Wimbledon Eve.

Australia lowers long-term population, economic growth forecasts on COVID-19.

Tokyo 2020 eye tighter rules on arrivals after Ugandan COVID-19 positives.

Transcript: Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on «Face the Nation».

COVID news latest: Ex-health secretary says he doesn't understand why Hancock had a camera in his office: 'There was never one in mine'.

USDA, FCC Announce Interagency Agreement to Coordinate Broadband Funding Deployment.