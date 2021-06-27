© Instagram / dustin hoffman





Decoder Ring examines the Tootsie shot, telephoto lens photography, Dustin Hoffman, and Mid-night Cowboy. and Movie Menu: Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone and the Marx Brothers star in movies airing this weekend





Movie Menu: Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone and the Marx Brothers star in movies airing this weekend and Decoder Ring examines the Tootsie shot, telephoto lens photography, Dustin Hoffman, and Mid-night Cowboy.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Steve and Janice Tindall of Kenosha mark 50th wedding anniversary.

Hot, humid and rainy: Special weather statement calls for significant rainfall for Ottawa on Sunday.

Clare v Waterford LIVE score updates, TV information and more for the Munster Hurling Championship clash.

France provides grant to Sudan to combat COVID-19.

Health Officials Highlight Advancement In HIV Treatment On National HIV Testing Day.

First Alert: Heat Wave to Bring Dangerously High Temps, Humidity.

Air Force moving fighter jet training unit to Virginia base.

S'pore doctors publish open letter calling for delay to Covid-19 jabs for schoolboys.