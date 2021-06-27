© Instagram / 5 seconds of summer





5 Seconds of Summer postpones huge N.J. concert again, pushes to 2022 and 5 Seconds of Summer’s Ashton Irwin: “A band is often a trauma bond because you’ve been through so much together”





5 Seconds of Summer’s Ashton Irwin: «A band is often a trauma bond because you’ve been through so much together» and 5 Seconds of Summer postpones huge N.J. concert again, pushes to 2022

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Jared Padelecki Wasn't Told About Supernatural Prequel, And He's 'Gutted' [Update].

Boeing 777X 'realistically' will not win certification approval before mid-2023.

'Sons of Anarchy': Inside the Tragic Life and Death of Johnny Lewis.

Verstappen dominates Styrian GP for his 4th win of F1 season.

Biden adviser says Lindsey Graham 'doesn't have a clue' on crime.

Is 'The Incredible Dr. Pol' on Netflix?

Eight-time All-Ireland champion Cian O'Sullivan calls time on Dublin career after injury battle.

Portland Timbers coach Savarese blasts alleged racist comment to Diego Chara during MLS game.

Twitter Interim Grievance Officer for India Quits Amid Row With Centre on IT Rules.

Portland Timbers coach Savarese blasts alleged racist comment to Diego Chara during MLS game.

Entitled to profit: In Texas, title insurance is a 'total scam'.

‘What a year’: Bruce Springsteen returns to Broadway as shows reopen.