© Instagram / alan alda





These 3 words are the secret to life, according to Alan Alda and Flashback Friday: Alan Alda Ditches His Car on the Way to an Audition





Flashback Friday: Alan Alda Ditches His Car on the Way to an Audition and These 3 words are the secret to life, according to Alan Alda

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Water smart: Keep your yard healthy without wasting precious drops in the heat.

Six months in and UK businesses are still battling with Brexit.

Prince William and Prince Harry's rift.

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons fuel dating rumours as they're spotted at the same London restaurant.

More bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Florida building.

Can you play Star Stable on a Chromebook?

Harmilan and Siddhant reign on a lacklustre day.

B.C. heat wave update for June 27: Dozens of heat records fall.

‘Fiat Is Trash’: Mexican Billionaire Pushes To Make His Bank Mexico’s First To Accept Bitcoin In Overnight Tweetstorm.

Arraez hopes to continue hot streak as Twins finish weekend series with Cleveland.

End to COVID-19 hotel housing for homeless raises worries.