© Instagram / jay hernandez





‘Magnum P.I.’: Jay Hernandez on a Magnum-Higgins Romance Igniting in the Finale (VIDEO) and ‘Suicide Squad’: David Ayer Shares BTS Look At Jay Hernandez As El Diablo





‘Suicide Squad’: David Ayer Shares BTS Look At Jay Hernandez As El Diablo and ‘Magnum P.I.’: Jay Hernandez on a Magnum-Higgins Romance Igniting in the Finale (VIDEO)

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Caribbean and SELECT.

Why Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Almost Lost Out On His Role As The God Of Thunder.

‘Black Voters Matter': First National Rally for DC Statehood Held on Mall.

France v Switzerland: Benzema back on song in time for Swiss showdown.

Man In His 30s On Motorcycle Fatally Shot In Compton.

Mathieu van der Poel takes an emotional victory on stage 2 of the Tour de France.

Bill Barr On Trump's Election Fraud Lies: 'It Was All Bulls**t'.

Today’s coronavirus news: Springsteen brings ‘proof of life’ on Broadway; 287 new cases in Ontario; massive vaccine drive at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto aims to shatter North America record.

Govt. faces Hobson’s choice on interest rates.

NBA Rumors: This Pelicans-Thunder trade is centered on Kemba Walker.

Colorado wildfires: The latest updates for June 27, 2021.