Montwood grad gets chair turn with Juan Gabriel hit on ‘The Voice’ and Juan Gabriel, superstar Mexican singer and songwriter, dies at 66
© Instagram / juan gabriel

Montwood grad gets chair turn with Juan Gabriel hit on ‘The Voice’ and Juan Gabriel, superstar Mexican singer and songwriter, dies at 66


By: Abigail Jackson
2021-06-27 20:40:27

Juan Gabriel, superstar Mexican singer and songwriter, dies at 66 and Montwood grad gets chair turn with Juan Gabriel hit on ‘The Voice’

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Dangerous And Record-Breaking’ Heat Wave Expected To Blanket SoCal.

Tune-In Tidbits: Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3.

Drought woes in dry US West raise July 4 fireworks fears.

Officer shoots and kills Kansas woman with gun in small town.

KBI investigating after woman shot and killed by officer in north-central Kansas.

Brady and Smyth fire Longford to victory over Carlow as they book quarter-final date with Meath.

Healy holds off Adeleke in nail-biting finish to complete 100m and 200m double.

4-Star Gentry Williams Reflects Back on Official Visit to Arkansas.

Indians vs. Twins prediction: Best bets, moneyline pick, player prop on June 27.

St. Joseph Co. residents 'concerned' after finding KKK recruitment fliers on their property.

  TOP