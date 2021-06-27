© Instagram / avenged sevenfold





M. Shadows says Avenged Sevenfold’s new album “sounds nothing like anything we’ve done” and Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows: “You want to put your stake in the ground and be on the right side of history” — Kerrang!





M. Shadows says Avenged Sevenfold’s new album «sounds nothing like anything we’ve done» and Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows: «You want to put your stake in the ground and be on the right side of history» — Kerrang!

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows: «You want to put your stake in the ground and be on the right side of history» — Kerrang! and M. Shadows says Avenged Sevenfold’s new album «sounds nothing like anything we’ve done»

Dire Improvements Underway At John F. Kennedy High’s Baseball Field.

Late winner settles thrilling derby as Laois secure Division 3 title and promotion.

NBA playoffs: How to watch, stream Bucks vs. Hawks tonight on TNT.

Fatal crash on I-80 near Greenwood under investigation.

PNS Saif visits Kuwait while deploying on regional maritime security patrol.

Woman fatally shot by officer in western Kansas, KBI investigating.

White's no-hitter propels Randleman to 2A state title.

Hovland holds off Kaymer to win BMW International Open.

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: State to release latest COVID-19 numbers.

UPDATES: With help from recent rains, Sylvan Fire up to 10% containment.

NCIS' Pauley Perrette Pays Tribute To Her Late Father, Who Died Of Covid-19.

Fast moving fire causes extensive damage to vacant home in Erie overnight.