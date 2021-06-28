© Instagram / camelot





OCPA, Camelot join forces for summer youth theatrical training and I lived in New York during the Camelot years — but only now do we know the real JFK





I lived in New York during the Camelot years — but only now do we know the real JFK and OCPA, Camelot join forces for summer youth theatrical training

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

What you can and can't do at this year's Wimbledon tournament.

Hancock & Kelley: Biden aims for bipartisanship on infrastructure deal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo welcomes fans on road trolling him about his free throws.

Volunteers continue search for missing 26-year-old St. Bonifacius man.

Adam Serwer On New Book: 'The Cruelty Is The Point' In Trump America.

Justin Jaynes has ‘no regrets’ after betting entire fight purse on himself and then losing at UFC Vegas 30.

Atlanta Braves gain a Sunday split in Cincy.

SpaceX drone ship sails through Panama Canal on the way to California.

Royal uproar after Kate listed as 'Princess' on birth certificates: 'Not born a royal!'.

House approves measure putting checks on governor's emergency powers.

Another church on B.C. First Nations land targeted by arson: Chief.

Serious crash on Highway 6 near Fergus.