Bullitt County hires former JCPS leader Jerry Wyman as district athletics coordinator and Mt. Washington to launch EMS service, providing additional service to Bullitt County
© Instagram / bullitt

Bullitt County hires former JCPS leader Jerry Wyman as district athletics coordinator and Mt. Washington to launch EMS service, providing additional service to Bullitt County


By: Hannah Harris
2021-06-28 01:13:25

Mt. Washington to launch EMS service, providing additional service to Bullitt County and Bullitt County hires former JCPS leader Jerry Wyman as district athletics coordinator

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

An Rx for downtown: More housing for working folks and an improved Pritzker Park.

CCSO: Undocumented individuals and human smuggler arrested at Harlingen airport.

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday.

San Jose: Motorcyclist killed after hitting parked vehicle.

Nashville man killed in crash while broke down on side of I-24.

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday.

Brush fire closes Highway 21 near Lind on Sunday afternoon.

Overwatch 2 Will Release on Nintendo Switch With «Some Compromises».

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station.

Castle Development completes 85% of construction on Castle Landmark's 1st phase.

Five-Star Forward Brandon Miller is on Kentucky's Campus.

Luke Shaw opens up on Jose Mourinho feud as he admits former boss «didn't like me».

  TOP