© Instagram / anushka shetty





Anushka Shetty to play a mother of twins in her next? and 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty joins Koo, teases fans about interesting updates





Anushka Shetty to play a mother of twins in her next? and 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty joins Koo, teases fans about interesting updates

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty joins Koo, teases fans about interesting updates and Anushka Shetty to play a mother of twins in her next?

English and Hickok Go to Playoff at Travelers Championship.

Whoa, Nelly! A major title for Korda and No. 1 world ranking.

Canadian Navy Commissions its First Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship.

Nelly Korda grabs first major title, world No. 1 ranking with KPMG Women's PGA win.

Playing Worcester has been like perpetual batting practice for hot Wings.

Muller gets 1st career win, Braves beat Reds 4-0 for split.

The future of pediatric type 2 diabetes.

‘Cops' Creator John Langley Dies During Road Race in Mexico.

Simone Biles Can't Stop, Won't Stop – Mother Jones.

The Latest: South Africa resumes restrictions to fight surge.

NSW COVID-19 exposure sites: Sydney Airport food court and Croydon Park 7-Eleven added to venues.