© Instagram / escape plan





Ex-DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Vocalist Greg Puciato & Drummer Gil Sharone Team Up For New Song and Tyler Bates Teams Up With Former Members of The Dillinger Escape Plan on New Track From Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack “Now You’ve Really Done It”





Ex-DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Vocalist Greg Puciato & Drummer Gil Sharone Team Up For New Song and Tyler Bates Teams Up With Former Members of The Dillinger Escape Plan on New Track From Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack «Now You’ve Really Done It»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Tyler Bates Teams Up With Former Members of The Dillinger Escape Plan on New Track From Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack «Now You’ve Really Done It» and Ex-DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Vocalist Greg Puciato & Drummer Gil Sharone Team Up For New Song

Hot And Humid Start to the Week, Heat Advisory Until Tuesday.

Chrono Genesis defends Takarazuka Kinen title at Hanshin in Japan and gains automatic berth into Longines Breeders' Cup Turf.

Ocean Safety rescues several canoes on Oahu.

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada.

Records fall as unprecedented heat wave descends on Pacific Northwest.

Thoroughbreds back on track Monday at Fort Erie Race Track.

Fully Free Campaign Seeks to End System of 'Permanent Punishments'.

Average US gas price rises to $3.15 per gallon.

'Inconsistency' dooms Yanks at Fenway.

Former Trump Organization executive agrees Trump probably deserves to go to jail after 'what I've observed over 20 years'.

State of Origin 2021: NSW Blues def QLD Maroons, Jarome Luai, score, result, video, reaction.

COVID-19 breaking news: Australia in grip of emergency; NSW bracing for spike in cases; Restrictions around country.