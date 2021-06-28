© Instagram / Alison Brie





Alison Brie Wants a ‘GLOW’ Movie, But “Don’t Hold Your Breath” and Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie to Star in Apple Series From ‘GLOW’ Creators





Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie to Star in Apple Series From ‘GLOW’ Creators and Alison Brie Wants a ‘GLOW’ Movie, But «Don’t Hold Your Breath»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Fire Weather Watch for Lake Tahoe Tuesday.

Live updates: The latest from the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic trials women’s competition.

Heat brings more reports of dead fish in Minnesota lakes.

Apex Legends Genesis Event time, release date and updates news.

One dead in shooting at Victorville house party.

Body of missing person recovered on Lake Norman, officials confirm.

Hong Kong Exchanges delays open on Monday morning due to black rainstorm.

No victim found after car drives into White River on near west side.

One dead in shooting at Victorville house party.