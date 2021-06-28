© Instagram / Sam Smith





Sam Smith spotted in Woodbridge as star rumoured to be recording new album and Sam Smith Boys 1600





Sam Smith Boys 1600 and Sam Smith spotted in Woodbridge as star rumoured to be recording new album

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Euro 2020: Croatia vs. Spain odds, picks and prediction.

Families of the missing visit site of Florida condo collapse.

Myanmar military targets lawyers defending political prisoners.

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Jazmine Sullivan win big at BET.

Tesla «recalls» 285,000 Model 3 and Model Y, but will update over air.

Charlotte-area teenager’s headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee finals in Florida.

The Lost Graves Of Louisiana's Enslaved People.

Asian shares kick-off week on cautious note as COVID-19 cases spike.

Bipartisan agreement reached on proposed state budget.

Update on the latest sports.

Tigers Place Michael Fulmer On 10-Day Injured List.