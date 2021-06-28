© Instagram / Adam Devine





`Pitch Perfect` reunion! Rebel Wilson poses alongside co-star Adam Devine at Superbowl 2021 and Shawn Mendes Reacts To Adam Devine's Joke About His PDA-Filled Date With Camila Cabello





`Pitch Perfect` reunion! Rebel Wilson poses alongside co-star Adam Devine at Superbowl 2021 and Shawn Mendes Reacts To Adam Devine's Joke About His PDA-Filled Date With Camila Cabello

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Shawn Mendes Reacts To Adam Devine's Joke About His PDA-Filled Date With Camila Cabello and `Pitch Perfect` reunion! Rebel Wilson poses alongside co-star Adam Devine at Superbowl 2021

After eight playoff holes at Travelers, the winner is ... Harris English.

Alzheimer's Tennessee hosts 31st annual walk and benefit concert.

Power Rankings: Giants rise up to top spot.

Euro 2020: Thorgan Hazard stunner enough for Belgium to oust Portugal and Ronaldo.

6 People Wounded In Mass Shooting In South Shore.

Ice baths for the mind and body break heat of UAE desert.

NYPD: Man arrested after allegedly slashing, punching separate victims at Staten Island Ferry terminal.

Monster-in-law no more, television’s saas is now supportive and progressive.

S.Korean stocks fall on COVID-19 worries; economic data eyed.

Suspect On The Run Following Triple Shooting In Midtown.

3 shot at flea market on Airline Drive, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.