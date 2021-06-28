© Instagram / Pink Floyd





Roger Waters Says He Turned Down Facebook’s Offer to Use Pink Floyd Song in Ad and Roger Waters Says He Turned Down Facebook’s Offer to Use Pink Floyd Song in Ad





Roger Waters Says He Turned Down Facebook’s Offer to Use Pink Floyd Song in Ad and Roger Waters Says He Turned Down Facebook’s Offer to Use Pink Floyd Song in Ad

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Fourth of July fireworks and festivities in Charlotte.

ExplainSpeaking: Current challenges and the future threats facing the Indian economy.

How Martin White and his beloved ferrets bring joy to local football clubs.

NYS Police ID 19-year-old drowning victim.

Power Rankings: New No. 1 on quite a rise.

3 killed in Ghaziabad after attackers enter home, open fire.

Ricardo Pepi leads FC Dallas to victory over New England Revolution, snapping losing streak.

Finding the Real Hawks Is Key to Picking Emerging-Market Winners.

Concerned Sunshine Coast community responds to Delta-positive COVID-19 case.

Economy seen back to pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2023.