© Instagram / Roberto Carlos





Roberto Carlos: 'I'm sure Salah won't go anywhere near Ramos!' and Roberto Carlos becomes Global Ambassador of Football for Friendship





Roberto Carlos: 'I'm sure Salah won't go anywhere near Ramos!' and Roberto Carlos becomes Global Ambassador of Football for Friendship

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Roberto Carlos becomes Global Ambassador of Football for Friendship and Roberto Carlos: 'I'm sure Salah won't go anywhere near Ramos!'

Kelly points the way as Banner get their campaign up and running.

Sydney McLaughlin sets world record in 400 hurdles, Cole Hocker takes 1,500: U.S. Olympic track and field tri.

KC-area gymnasts Wong, Eaker headed to Summer Olympics in Tokyo as Team USA alternates.

Elobixibat effectively relieves chronic constipation in cancer patients regardless of the amount of food intake.

‘Flashes of his talent’: Vieira hails ‘big prospect’ linked with Liverpool and Arsenal.

What sold for about €330,000 in Dublin, Kildare and Kerry.

Covid-19: New QR code, mask rules for bars and cafes to be considered.

Hong Kong's first black rainstorm causes landslip at Cheung Sha Beach on Lantau Island.

Ireland hopeful Fineen Wycherley on the influence of Paul O'Connell and Donncha O'Callaghan on his career.

Beware of individuals using fake MCMC job titles on LinkedIn, warns commission.

London must become a world leader on climate change action.