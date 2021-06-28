© Instagram / Daisy Ridley





Daisy Ridley Hits Back at Ted Cruz Over ‘Star Wars’ Diss Labeling Rey an ‘Emotionally Tortured Jedi’ and Daisy Ridley Opens Up About Film Crews Labeling Her ‘Aggressive’ and ‘Intimidating’





Daisy Ridley Opens Up About Film Crews Labeling Her ‘Aggressive’ and ‘Intimidating’ and Daisy Ridley Hits Back at Ted Cruz Over ‘Star Wars’ Diss Labeling Rey an ‘Emotionally Tortured Jedi’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials: A Scorcher On and Off the Track.

Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol talks expansion draft and his player development process.

The Latest: Noah Lyles wins the 200, headed to Tokyo.

Lumibird Appoints Its Csr Officer.

How Prince William and Kate are preparing son George for his future role as king.

Mitch McConnell stayed silent on election fraud claims while quietly pleading with Bill Barr to speak out against them, book says.

Huge waves forecast, residents on Wellington's south coast urged to take care.

Wimbledon 2021: Andy Murrays return to action; Coco Gauffs second time.

Checkpoints set up to prevent workers returning home.

Man Utd's three reasons to worry after Portugal dumped out of Euro 2020 by Belgium.