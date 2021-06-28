© Instagram / evanescence





Amy Lee, Co-Founder Of Evanescence, Is Ready To Tell Her 'Bitter Truth' and Evanescence Soars Once Again with New Album 'The Bitter Truth'





Amy Lee, Co-Founder Of Evanescence, Is Ready To Tell Her 'Bitter Truth' and Evanescence Soars Once Again with New Album 'The Bitter Truth'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Evanescence Soars Once Again with New Album 'The Bitter Truth' and Amy Lee, Co-Founder Of Evanescence, Is Ready To Tell Her 'Bitter Truth'

Kazakhstan NOC and UNESCO celebrate Olympic Day.

Statewide heat advisory in effect as heat and humidity rise.

A Year of Lockdown Sees a Surge in Mobile Malware Targeting Banking, Billing and COVID-19 Vaccines.

Lioness: The rapper on the frontlines of the battle against COVID.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are pictured leaving lunch at Nobu in Malibu.

Maumelle's Davillier commits to Arkansas.

Physics Gets a Vote: No Starcruisers for Space Force.

TSA reports highest number of travelers since March 2020; India raises concern of mutation from delta variant: Live COVID-19 updates.

Charles Taylor Appoints John Pickersgill as Group Chief Commercial Officer.

Turning Pandemic Burnout Into Real Opportunities for Change.

Houses in the assortment: The sale of luxury ranchs is booming.

Florida condo collapse, US women's gymnastic team, Pacific Northwest scorches: 5 things to know Monday.