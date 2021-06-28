© Instagram / roseanne barr





Roseanne Barr Thinks Coronavirus Is Conspiracy to 'Get Rid of My Generation' and TV Roseanne is a Trump supporter. Real-life Roseanne Barr is already a pro-Trump Internet mainstay.





Roseanne Barr Thinks Coronavirus Is Conspiracy to 'Get Rid of My Generation' and TV Roseanne is a Trump supporter. Real-life Roseanne Barr is already a pro-Trump Internet mainstay.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

TV Roseanne is a Trump supporter. Real-life Roseanne Barr is already a pro-Trump Internet mainstay. and Roseanne Barr Thinks Coronavirus Is Conspiracy to 'Get Rid of My Generation'

Visit Mat-Su and get a taste of everything that's magic about Alaska.

Fourth of July sales: What to buy and the best sales to shop.

Last Man Standing: how Hollywood became obsessed with the Biggie and Tupac murders.

Gosar's siblings want their brother kicked out of Congress. They think Democrats are moving too slow.

U.S. Airstrikes Target Iran-Backed Militia Targets In Iraq And Syria.

17 things we loved this weekend: Nani, Ndombele, Pogba, Pepe and more.

Where is Ian Bailey now and what happened to him after Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s murder?

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool chase Kingsley Coman and Tammy Abraham £40m move eyed.

Hilton Head shake + tea shop opens 2nd location in Okatie. Here’s where the 3rd will be.

Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil quits college to focus on acting career.

U.N. rights chief calls for «systemic racism» to be dismantled.