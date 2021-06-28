© Instagram / geena davis





Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunite for 30th anniversary of Thelma and Louise and 'Thelma & Louise' stars Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis celebrate film's 30th anniversary





Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunite for 30th anniversary of Thelma and Louise and 'Thelma & Louise' stars Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis celebrate film's 30th anniversary

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Thelma & Louise' stars Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis celebrate film's 30th anniversary and Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunite for 30th anniversary of Thelma and Louise

Persistent Advance in Stocks and Commodities Shows Investor Confidence.

Reopening effects: Less staff and long lines, but more tickets, fans.

Baton Rouge is getting trashier: Garbage, litter at all-time high, stats and advocates say.

Boy killed, dad critically hurt when street racer hits car head-on, troopers say.

Arsenal transfer stance on James Maddison made clear after Leicester City demand.

LIVE FUTURES REPORT 28/06: LME base metals prices hold on to Friday levels; aluminium stocks continue to fall.

Matthew Lloyd on where Richmond is at following shock St Kilda loss.

ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday.

Sheffield United transfer news and rumours: Blades defender on Celtic radar, Chris Wilder in frame for Fulham job, Liverpool told of VERY low Sander Berge price.

Russia to keep U.S. dollar in its forex reserves, central bank says.

Here's How to Beat the Extreme Heat this Week in Boston.

Amid COVID dip, Pakistan to ease some flight restrictions.