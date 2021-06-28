How Chris Farley helped Stephen Vogt become student body president and 'SNL' writer Robert Smigel defends Chris Farley Chippendales sketch: He was 'explosively funny'
By: Emily Brown
2021-06-28 13:53:24
How Chris Farley helped Stephen Vogt become student body president and 'SNL' writer Robert Smigel defends Chris Farley Chippendales sketch: He was 'explosively funny'
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
'SNL' writer Robert Smigel defends Chris Farley Chippendales sketch: He was 'explosively funny' and How Chris Farley helped Stephen Vogt become student body president
FIRST ALERT: Hot and mostly dry conditions Monday.
Unsettled and muggy early on.
Strike Resources adds Dynamic Drill and Blast, Lucas TCS to Paulsens East team.
Euro 2020 LIVE: Latest news and build-up to Croatia vs Spain and France vs Switzerland.
Bio-bubble breach: Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella suspended.
Moscow cafes turn away the unvaccinated as COVID cases surge.
MWC 2021: Lenovo Launches Smart Clock 2, Yoga Tab 13, and Other Tablets.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Announces Application for Continued Public Quoting on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market.
On This Day In Newport History – June 28, 1969: Newport Bridge Opens For First Time.
Unsettled and muggy early on.