© Instagram / sofia boutella





Sofia Boutella Set To Star in a Dystopian Sci-Fi Thriller Titled SETTLERS — GeekTyrant and First Look at Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella in PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND From Acclaimed Director Sion Sono





First Look at Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella in PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND From Acclaimed Director Sion Sono and Sofia Boutella Set To Star in a Dystopian Sci-Fi Thriller Titled SETTLERS — GeekTyrant

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Bennett and Sisi speak of Israeli captives in Gaza, agree to meet.

In brief: Leetsdale community yard sale, Sewickley Public Library activities and more.

In brief: Charity golf event, Women's Business Network and more in Bethel Park.

Random Reader Rant and/or Revel.

ODOT announces area projects.

Tuttosport: James Rodriguez and Coutinho out for redemption – their agents have offered them to Milan.

The demise of China's 'model' village, where cash and communism collide.

Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic, Murray and Kenin in action on day one – live!

House panel to vote on swapping Roger Taney bust with Thurgood Marshall's at Capitol.

No bus service on July 5 as Topeka Metro observes Independence Day holiday.

St.Mary's Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Simon Charette.

This summer, go on a Long Island lobster roll crawl.