© Instagram / jennifer esposito





'Blue Bloods' and 'NCIS' Star Jennifer Esposito Just Landed a Huge New Role and Jennifer Esposito Leaving ‘NCIS’ After One Season, Joining Feature ‘Speed Kills’





'Blue Bloods' and 'NCIS' Star Jennifer Esposito Just Landed a Huge New Role and Jennifer Esposito Leaving ‘NCIS’ After One Season, Joining Feature ‘Speed Kills’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Jennifer Esposito Leaving ‘NCIS’ After One Season, Joining Feature ‘Speed Kills’ and 'Blue Bloods' and 'NCIS' Star Jennifer Esposito Just Landed a Huge New Role

Greenwich advocate pushes to put safety and access ahead of trees when it comes to town projects.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive License and Supply Agreement with DyDo Pharma for the Development and Commercialization of Firdapse® in Japan.

Bristol City transfers and rumours live: Pre-season begins, Tomas Kalas shines, Andy King update.

Top500: Fugaku Still on Top; Perlmutter Debuts at #5.

Twenty-fifth UNCTAD-OECD Report on G20 Investment Measures.

Iraq 'studies legal options' over U.S. strike on Iran-aligned fighters.

Rural County Representatives of California Board of Forestry Update on Fire Safe Regulations.

Apple TV+ sci-fi series ‘Foundation’ will premiere on September 24, watch the new trailer.

Paul Mainieri Offers Thoughts on New LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson.

Opinion: New Alzheimer's drug puts focus on early detection.

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE).