© Instagram / grace jones





Facebook's new commercial, narrated by Grace Jones, celebrates 'big ideas' and personalized ads and Get your hands on original prints of David Bowie, Grace Jones, and more





Facebook's new commercial, narrated by Grace Jones, celebrates 'big ideas' and personalized ads and Get your hands on original prints of David Bowie, Grace Jones, and more

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Get your hands on original prints of David Bowie, Grace Jones, and more and Facebook's new commercial, narrated by Grace Jones, celebrates 'big ideas' and personalized ads

Water and sewer line construction along 42nd and 43rd Streets begins Tuesday.

PD: Deadly hit-and-run vehicle found abandoned in Phoenix.

US value hunters: The biggest, the best and three of the rest.

Mike Ditka doesn't want Bears leaving Chicago: 'They're a Chicago institution, that should be the end of it'.

Deutsche Telekom touts progress on software-based mobile networks.

Lehigh Valley celebrates All American First Friday event, on July 2.

Progress On Poverty Will Remain Elusive Until People Are Free To Succeed.

Local groups on a mission to end the HIV epidemic.

Man Nabbed for 2018 Fatal Shooting at AutoZone Parking Lot on Northern Blvd.

Helping advise on the pandemics of the future.

Kim Kardashian rocks a white bodysuit with shorts on a tour of Colosseum in Rome with her glam squad.