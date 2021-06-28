© Instagram / stephanie beatriz





'In the Heights' stars Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco share what the movie's salon ladies represent and Pride 2021: Stephanie Beatriz





'In the Heights' stars Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco share what the movie's salon ladies represent and Pride 2021: Stephanie Beatriz

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Pride 2021: Stephanie Beatriz and 'In the Heights' stars Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco share what the movie's salon ladies represent

Listen to New Track from Matthew Milia, «Me and My Sweetheart».

Fortera closes Series B funding round, co-led by Temasek and Khosla Ventures, marking the commercialization phase of its next generation cement.

US warns that Islamic State extremists still a world threat.

Kentucky is getting its first Safe Haven Baby Box, and it's in Louisville.

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees odds, picks and prediction.

Good Morning, News: Portland Heatwave Continues, Blazers' New Coach, and Don't Even THINK About Fireworks!

England and Germany's Euro 2020 players ranked from 'World class' to 'Lucky to be there'.

Woodside Credit Reaches $2 Billion in Lending for Classic,.

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton and Jarrett Patterson Are High Picks In 2022 NFL Draft.

Croatia vs Spain, Euro 2020 LIVE: Score, highlights and latest updates.