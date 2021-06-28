© Instagram / alan alda





Annual Stars of Stony Brook Gala to Feature Conversation Between Alan Alda and Stony Brook President Maurie McInnis and Alan Alda On The Importance Of Empathy During The COVID-19 Pandemic





Alan Alda On The Importance Of Empathy During The COVID-19 Pandemic and Annual Stars of Stony Brook Gala to Feature Conversation Between Alan Alda and Stony Brook President Maurie McInnis

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Top 10 largest private employers in Craven County, and Craven County industry at a glance.

New downtown Huntsville hotel announces restaurant and rooftop bar details.

11 things you didn't know about Middletown's championship baseball run.

Protection from Pfizer and Moderna's COVID Vaccines May Last for Years, New Study Finds.

Tips to stay cool and safe as the region waits out heat advisory.

Ocala Police ID man who was killed Friday night in hit-and-run crash near downtown.

'Heat dome' causes record temperatures in US states of Washington and Oregon.

How two Bay Area food writers channeled pandemic stress into their new cookbook,.

52-year-old man dead after crashing Volusia truck into a bus, authorities say; 14 passengers injured.

These beetles walk on water, upside down, underneath the surface.

BioSig Technologies Shares Trading Higher on Nasdaq Monday.