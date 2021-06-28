© Instagram / wayne newton





Las Vegas legend Wayne Newton’s former ranch now available for $30 million and Before he was Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton was a teen star at North Phoenix High School





Before he was Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton was a teen star at North Phoenix High School and Las Vegas legend Wayne Newton’s former ranch now available for $30 million

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Tell Cole Beasley he’s wrong. Time for sports to quit hiding and lead pro-vaccine fight.

ISG to Publish Studies on Digital Banking Services and Platforms.

10 industries set to raise pay, and 10 that won't: Morgan Stanley.

‘Fast and Furious’ Actors Wanted to Recruit Phoebe Waller-Bridge for ‘F9’ Before Bond Got Her First.

US maritime economy grew at a pace double the entire national GDP in 2019.

Airport restaurants, TSA offer $1,000 bonuses in hiring scramble as travelers face long lines.

Driver Wanted After Hitting Pedestrian in Half Moon Bay and Driving Away.

Tennessee Announces 2021 Volleyball Schedule.

US sprinter Allyson Felix defies odds, qualifies for fifth and final Olympics.

Rewind Fine Lines and Wrinkles.

Illinois driver's license and ID card expiration extended to Jan. 1, 2022.

Square Enix’s Mana series is getting a new console game and a TV anime.