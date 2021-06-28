© Instagram / leon bridges





Soul Singer Leon Bridges remembers George Floyd during Black Music Month and Leon Bridges shares visuals for “Why Don’t You Touch Me (Parts 1 and 2)”





Leon Bridges shares visuals for «Why Don’t You Touch Me (Parts 1 and 2)» and Soul Singer Leon Bridges remembers George Floyd during Black Music Month

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Pearls: My ideas on loud sneezes and music.

MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, strategy for June 28, 2021.

It’s the pandemic, stupid: Morrison scrambles for excuses as fatigue and frustration build.

New Middle East airstrikes enflame Democratic war powers debate.

Five questions with healthy aging researcher Britney Wardecker.

Iowa man pleads not guilty in chloroform abduction of woman.

Tears and Joy For Jordan Chiles: See Her Emotional Reaction to Making the Olympic Team.

Maryland Tech Council's Life Sciences Division Announces 2021 Bio Innovation Conference, Region's First In-Person Life Sciences Conference Since 2019.

The Only Fools and Horses star who featured in The Joker.

HIGH AND DRY! COASTGUARDS ASSIST SKIPPER CAUGHT OUT BY THE TIDE.

Klobuchar to hold voting rights hearing in Georgia on July 19.

Biden Administration Defends Airstrikes on Iran-Backed Militia.