© Instagram / florian munteanu





Florian Munteanu to Play Krieg in ‘Borderlands’ Movie and Real-life boxer Florian Munteanu is Viktor Drago in ‘Creed II’





Real-life boxer Florian Munteanu is Viktor Drago in ‘Creed II’ and Florian Munteanu to Play Krieg in ‘Borderlands’ Movie

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Dump truck driver charged in fatal hit-and-run on Second Line.

‘Pearl Milling Company’ rolled out to replace Aunt Jemima on product labels.

Ferndale restaurant group closes Rosie O'Grady's with eye on redevelopment.

Charles Barkley Humiliated When He Can't Turn Off Phone On Live TV.

Leonard Fournette Shares An Honest Admission On Getting Cut.

Fed's Quarles throws cold water on central bank-backed digital dollar.

To deliver on solar potential, Maine's leaders must hold utilities accountable.

NC Zoo to drop requirement for reservations on July 1.

Chippewa Falls man saves individual from potential suicide attempt on Main Street Bridge.

Lamar Jackson partnering with his mother on extension talks with Ravens.

Murray vs Basilashvili LIVE: Andy Murray takes the first set on Centre Court.

Pakistan refutes Afghanistans claim of TTP not operating on its soil.