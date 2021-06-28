Pacific Opera Project, Leonard Bernstein and a pandemic first and When an irascible Leonard Bernstein relentlessly corrected José Carreras in tense recording session
© Instagram / leonard bernstein

Pacific Opera Project, Leonard Bernstein and a pandemic first and When an irascible Leonard Bernstein relentlessly corrected José Carreras in tense recording session


By: Margaret Wilson
2021-06-28 21:49:31

When an irascible Leonard Bernstein relentlessly corrected José Carreras in tense recording session and Pacific Opera Project, Leonard Bernstein and a pandemic first

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were «Both in a Great Mood» During Their Latest Date Night.

Rease and Keshequa made winning a habit.

Hutchinson man sets house fire attempting to 'burn and smoke out' wasps.

Familiarize yourself with these 7 key SRE terms.

Robinhood CEO backs SEC push to level playing field for retail investors.

Today's coronavirus news: Ontario is reporting 210 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths; Nearly 30 per cent of respondents broke restrictions, survey says.

Pitt a capella groups reflect on past year, discuss new season.

AAA: Gas prices lower in Ohio; national average on the rise.

Congress repeals Trump-era regulations on payday lenders.

Which 49ers 2017 NFL Draft pick do you wish worked out better?

Fire near Peachland forces closure of Hwy 97, air support on scene.

  TOP