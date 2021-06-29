© Instagram / Jaden Smith





Willow and Jaden Smith have been underrated for too long and Jaden Smith to receive award from UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability





Jaden Smith to receive award from UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability and Willow and Jaden Smith have been underrated for too long

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Rubio Introduces Bill to Remove Traditional Education Bias and Expand Skills-Based Hiring of Federal Employees.

Can Biden Get a Coal-State Democrat on Board With His Climate Agenda?

Miami Beach cancels Fire on the Fourth Festival out of respect for those impacted by Surfside condo collapse.

House to vote on bill launching probe of Jan. 6 insurrection.

DOWNPOURS CAUSE FLOODING ON ISLAND'S ROADS.

Resurgence of panic buying in NSW prompts buying limits on toilet paper.

Where To Hike, Eat, & Drink On Your Catskills Road Trip.

Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 11 as search continues.

Federal court tosses antitrust suits against Facebook, in huge blow to D.C.'s fight with tech.

More than 8,200 Avista customers lose power as company asks people to conserve energy.

Banks will boost payouts to shareholders after the Fed’s all-clear.

Roswell UFO Festival to see record numbers.