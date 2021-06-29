© Instagram / Ian Somerhalder





The Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder Reveals How Close Another Actor Came To Playing Damon Salvatore and 'The Vampire Diaries': Ian Somerhalder Almost Lost 'Damon Salvatore' to a Guy Who Was 'Playing It Cool'





The Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder Reveals How Close Another Actor Came To Playing Damon Salvatore and 'The Vampire Diaries': Ian Somerhalder Almost Lost 'Damon Salvatore' to a Guy Who Was 'Playing It Cool'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'The Vampire Diaries': Ian Somerhalder Almost Lost 'Damon Salvatore' to a Guy Who Was 'Playing It Cool' and The Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder Reveals How Close Another Actor Came To Playing Damon Salvatore

2021 Stanley Cup Final: Canadiens vs. Lightning live updates, score, news, highlights and results from Game 1.

South Korea aims for a post-Covid comeback with travel bubbles and herd immunity.

This forecast could extinguish your July 4th BBQ plans.

Heat and humidity lead to storm chances.

The Farmstead Pastries serving pie and doughnuts in Hutchinson, KS.

Sudan crosses last hurdle towards debt relief.

Commerce City police shoot and kill man they say was holding knife.

COVID-19 breaking news: More NSW hotspots; No new Victorian cases; Vaccine rollout changes; Perth lockdown.

FEATURE: Japan Olympic body puts aside medal wins, focusing on athlete safety.

Metro’s new dedicated bus lane expected to speed up service on Alvarado Street.

Rhode Island's only law school requires course on law, race.

More Unions Across North America Call on STB to Reject CN Voting Trust.