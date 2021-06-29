© Instagram / Denzel Washington





Denzel Washington throws down with Jared Leto, Rami Malek in 'Little Things': 'These guys ain't playing' and Denzel Washington and Rami Malek are cops hunting a killer in 'The Little Things' trailer





Denzel Washington throws down with Jared Leto, Rami Malek in 'Little Things': 'These guys ain't playing' and Denzel Washington and Rami Malek are cops hunting a killer in 'The Little Things' trailer

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Denzel Washington and Rami Malek are cops hunting a killer in 'The Little Things' trailer and Denzel Washington throws down with Jared Leto, Rami Malek in 'Little Things': 'These guys ain't playing'

Traffic Hazard at Highway 101 S and Fernbridge Dr Offramp.

Tracking heat wave impact on Pacific Northwest crops, farm workers.

Switzerland beats France 5-4 on penalties at Euro 2020.

Missing man last seen on Decatur Street, NOPD reports.

Study shows positive long-term effects of wisdom teeth extraction on taste function.

You Can Get a Beyond Meat Grilling Kit Delivered On-Demand for July 4th – VegOut.

High Flyers: Roy builds on foundational values prioritising individuals.

Aamir Khan's work still doing wonders: Shoaib Akhtar reacts as his son shakes a leg on Bollywood song.

Missouri advocacy group reacts to Senate FRA vote.

Girl airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition after being pulled from Calgary lake.

ASX falls; Collins Foods revenue, profit rises.