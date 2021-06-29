© Instagram / howard hughes





Howard Hughes rumored to have stopped over in El Paso in 1972: Trish Long and Texas History Minute: Howard Hughes an enigma in life, death





Texas History Minute: Howard Hughes an enigma in life, death and Howard Hughes rumored to have stopped over in El Paso in 1972: Trish Long

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Korean War veterans and prisoners of war reflect on their service on war’s 71st anniversary.

Unit #40 Board Reviews Plans for Coming Year.

2 killed, 2 injured in natural gas explosion in Collin County.

Korean War veterans and prisoners of war reflect on their service on war’s 71st anniversary.

NYPD officer injured after being shot with BB gun on Staten Island.

Nitin Gadkari emphasizes work on Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Cultivated product funding: Ex- Beyond and Impossible Foods VC boss on what helps secure investment.

Rocky Mountain sigh: Pirates' bats quiet in loss to Colorado.

Barrister to head ‘entirely independent’ probe into Australian swimming culture.

Memorial to 5 victims of the Capital Gazette shooting unveiled in Annapolis.

2 killed, 2 injured in natural gas explosion in Collin County.