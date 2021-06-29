© Instagram / sanaa lathan





Sanaa Lathan To Direct Film Adaptation On 'On The Come Up' And More • EBONY and Sanaa Lathan Set to Direct Adaptation of 'On the Come Up' – Nerds and Beyond





Sanaa Lathan To Direct Film Adaptation On 'On The Come Up' And More • EBONY and Sanaa Lathan Set to Direct Adaptation of 'On the Come Up' – Nerds and Beyond

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Sanaa Lathan Set to Direct Adaptation of 'On the Come Up' – Nerds and Beyond and Sanaa Lathan To Direct Film Adaptation On 'On The Come Up' And More • EBONY

Specific lung cell exhibits immune properties and improves respiratory viral disease outcomes.

AP PHOTOS: The rise and fall of Hong Kong's July 1 protests.

«I Would Love To See Damian Lillard And Zach LaVine In Chicago,» Says ESPN Analyst Jay Williams.

Fort Campbell welcomes Col. Andrew Jordan as new garrison commander.

Another heatwave brings the tropics to CT.

Arizona House approves criminal justice reform measure.

Jackson FBI agent shot, $50,000 reward offered.

Global Dehydrators Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value.

UK reports highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases since Jan 30.

Death toll climbs to 11 in Florida condo collapse, 150 missing.

Report: ICE Detainees On Hunger Strikes Subject To Force-Feeding.

You can weigh in on how Knox County Schools should spend $114M in COVID-19 relief money.