© Instagram / Kevin Gates





Kevin Gates heads to the tropics for “Plug Daughter 2” and Kevin Gates drops new visual for “Weeks”





Kevin Gates drops new visual for «Weeks» and Kevin Gates heads to the tropics for «Plug Daughter 2»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ohio lawmakers send budget with tax cuts, new school funding formula to Gov. DeWine's desk.

Charles Lee makes for best choice to be next head coach of Pelicans.

GOP cries foul as California nears new governor recall rules.

High vaccination rate, low COVID-19 cases point to further reopening in B.C.

Cape Coast court grants bail to Ajumako Enyan Essiam DCE, another for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Ghost of Ikishima's domain recorded after Ghost of Tsushima DLC rumors.

Biden, Trudeau bet on NHL Stanley Cup finals.

Amesbury capitalizes on Case errors in Div. 3 softball state semifinals.

Hawks' attention on Young's injured ankle.

Godwin, Lillis Reflect on Years on Tarrytown Board of Ed.

A Message from Ringo about his 81st Birthday plans on 7.7.21.

New Mexico GOP calls for extraordinary legislative session on virus relief funds.