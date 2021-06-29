© Instagram / Sam Elliott





Meet the four-time divorcee, Sam Elliott's Wife, Katharine Ross and 'Family Guy' taps Sam Elliott to succeed Adam West as Mayor: See the first photos





Meet the four-time divorcee, Sam Elliott's Wife, Katharine Ross and 'Family Guy' taps Sam Elliott to succeed Adam West as Mayor: See the first photos

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Family Guy' taps Sam Elliott to succeed Adam West as Mayor: See the first photos and Meet the four-time divorcee, Sam Elliott's Wife, Katharine Ross

Power outages and road closures as polar blast brings snow, rain and gales to the South.

Record-breaking 2020 Foot Traffic on Colorado's 14ers.

Heat wave sends Upper Valley on a hunt for cool relief.

A lawn mower blade through a windshield? It happened to a Plano couple driving on I-635.

DeSantis wants officials to look into 'warning signs' prior to condo collapse.

Wellington weather watch: snow in the hills and worse weather to come for the capital.

Restaurants say they will open dine-in service from next week.

Coronavirus: Queensland calls snap COVID-19 lockdown amid new cases as New South Wales outbreak expands by 19.

Power outages and road closures as polar blast brings snow, rain and gales to the South.

Messi breaks Argentina's record for caps at Copa America win.

Effort underway to build apartment complex for LGBTQ seniors.

FC Cincinnati win streak gives hope for turning the corner.