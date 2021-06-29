Cate Blanchett to star in Todd Field movie TAR and Cate Blanchett Joins Lauren Hough In Narration Of ‘Leaving Isn’t The Hardest Thing’
© Instagram / Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett to star in Todd Field movie TAR and Cate Blanchett Joins Lauren Hough In Narration Of ‘Leaving Isn’t The Hardest Thing’


By: Mia Martinez
2021-06-29 06:54:33

Cate Blanchett Joins Lauren Hough In Narration Of ‘Leaving Isn’t The Hardest Thing’ and Cate Blanchett to star in Todd Field movie TAR

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Christina Aguilera Slams «Devastating and Demeaning» Treatment of Britney Spears After Testimony.

Fed's Kashkari says banks can't expect govt to bail them out of every crisis- FT.

Services for longtime broadcaster to take place Tuesday.

Services for longtime broadcaster to take place Tuesday.

Sonia Chang-Diaz Explains Why She's Running for Governor.

AustralianSuper mulls Ausgrid sell-down; two banks hired for auction.

SEBI board may discuss norms for independent directors, stock exchange ownership.

Significant risk’: Hospital case plunges QLD into three-day lockdown.

Rookie gamble or Dally M switch? FIVE contenders for Cleary’s vacant Blues jersey.

Defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning pile on against Montreal Canadiens in Game 1.

1 critical in north Columbus shooting.

Vanderbilt routs Mississippi State, 8-2, one win away from national championship.

  TOP