© Instagram / Rita Ora





'Always working': Rita Ora shares cheeky selfies during her Los Angeles stay and Rita Ora's next music video features synchronised swimmers





'Always working': Rita Ora shares cheeky selfies during her Los Angeles stay and Rita Ora's next music video features synchronised swimmers

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Rita Ora's next music video features synchronised swimmers and 'Always working': Rita Ora shares cheeky selfies during her Los Angeles stay

More than 10 million Australians go under lockdown in fight against Delta variant.

Plea deal, sentence in fatal hit-and-run provides only partial closure for victim's family.

Junior Fair sale auctioneers bring in good livestock prices.

Mexico sends letter to U.S. to start remediation in disputed GM vote.

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Lights up Habs in win.

Large power outages affecting homes in Aberdeen and Juniper Ridge on hottest day in Kamloops' history.

Study finds evidence for adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic on cancer detection, surgical treatments.

Amy Grant to Perform at the Buddy Holly Hall on October 26.

Frank Kieliszek: Sen. Collins wrong on voting rights bill.

Man shot multiple times on Lane Avenue in Jacksonville.

Paul George PUT CHRIS PAUL ON THE FLOOR With Stepback Move.

Netflix Losing Iconic Movie Trilogy on Wednesday.