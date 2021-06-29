© Instagram / Pentatonix





Pentatonix Releases Brand New Single “The Lucky Ones” — LISTEN and Pentatonix voices Christmas joy





Pentatonix voices Christmas joy and Pentatonix Releases Brand New Single «The Lucky Ones» — LISTEN

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

College of Marin workforce dean wins North Bay Women in Business award.

Arcade and Dansville set for $3.7 in state water funds.

Officials challenge lawsuit over West Virginia's transgender student-athlete ban.

8 Mumbai restaurants that deliver a lavish spread till Alibag, Lonavala and Pune.

Study on gay Latter-day Saints led to questionable headlines.

Yanks' skid at 4: 'We just haven't showed up'.

Kyle Schwarber backs Paolo Espino to help the Nationals gain more ground on the Mets.

Pharmacist, pharmacies agree to pay penalties over prescription allegations.

Study on gay Latter-day Saints led to questionable headlines.

Local News: First Friday to kick off July 4 weekend (6/29/21).

Officials challenge lawsuit over West Virginia's transgender student-athlete ban.

Long live the (reconfigured) office.