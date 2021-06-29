© Instagram / marisa tomei





Oscar winner Marisa Tomei takes on heartbreaking role opposite Pete Davidson in new movie 'The King of Staten Island' and Marisa Tomei Knows What She’s Worth





Oscar winner Marisa Tomei takes on heartbreaking role opposite Pete Davidson in new movie 'The King of Staten Island' and Marisa Tomei Knows What She’s Worth

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Marisa Tomei Knows What She’s Worth and Oscar winner Marisa Tomei takes on heartbreaking role opposite Pete Davidson in new movie 'The King of Staten Island'

Mountcastle, Hays spark O's in W over Astros.

Housing projects proposed for downtown FD.

Recreational weed user gets jail and caning for trafficking cannabis.

Red Cross warns Indonesia faces coronavirus catastrophe.

Manchester United think they’re getting another Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham.

Watch: NCT Members Reveal Upcoming Plans For NCT 127, NCT U, WayV, And NCT Hollywood.

City to take on ambulance billing duties.

After scoring five runs in the 9th to take the lead, Orioles hang on to beat Astros, 9-7.

1 killed in fiery crash on 210 Freeway in Rialto involving wrong-way driver.

LA Rams: Time to put the spotlight back on WR Van Jefferson.