Charli XCX teases her next album will be 'poptastic' and Charli XCX to perform in University Union's STEMS concert series
© Instagram / charli xcx

Charli XCX teases her next album will be 'poptastic' and Charli XCX to perform in University Union's STEMS concert series


By: Andrew Garcia
2021-06-29 10:29:36

Charli XCX teases her next album will be 'poptastic' and Charli XCX to perform in University Union's STEMS concert series

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Charli XCX to perform in University Union's STEMS concert series and Charli XCX teases her next album will be 'poptastic'

Wildebeest, bustards and bongos: Kenya begins first national census of wildlife.

CBS 13 Sports: Holtville, Suns and lots of bikes.

India a formidable and truly great side: Kane Williamson.

England justifiable favourites if we ignore Culture War...

India's new loan guarantees may have limited impact on the Covid-hit economy.

Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road.

Explained: Why Sebi put GoAir IPO application on hold.

Wildebeest, bustards and bongos: Kenya begins first national census of wildlife.

Moses NSW-ready as Penrith wait on Cleary.

Martlesham residents consulted on homes near Adastral park.

New equipment given to hospital from Memorial Fund.

'Elite' visit to Arkansas impresses 4-star wing's family.

  TOP