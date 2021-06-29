© Instagram / fetty wap





Lawyer wrongly cited golden rule, court says in overturning $1.1M verdict in suit against Fetty Wap label and Fetty Wap drops “Klassic” music video





Fetty Wap drops «Klassic» music video and Lawyer wrongly cited golden rule, court says in overturning $1.1M verdict in suit against Fetty Wap label

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Hot and Steamy Tuesday.

ValleyCats offering free tickets to veterans and military personnel.

Razorback roundtable: Quarterbacks.

Russian Flights Return To The United States And 7 More Countries.

You could win tickets to the Pageant of the Masters!

Euro zone bonds steady ahead of German inflation data.

Tuttosport: Milan and Arsenal among the clubs eyeing Torino captain as €34m price is set.

Ex-mayor in Busan, S. Korea, jailed 3 years for sex abuse.

Bangladeshi workers rush for home before sweeping COVID lockdown.

Rylan Clark-Neal speaks out on split from husband: I deeply regret mistakes.

UK must take action on electric car technologies, says SMMT.