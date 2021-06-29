© Instagram / alessandra ambrosio





Alessandra Ambrosio shows off endless gams and toned abs in Daisy Dukes and crop top in LA and Alessandra Ambrosio puts on a leggy display in denim cut-offs teamed with a jumper





Alessandra Ambrosio puts on a leggy display in denim cut-offs teamed with a jumper and Alessandra Ambrosio shows off endless gams and toned abs in Daisy Dukes and crop top in LA

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and prediction.

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland review – Welsh National Opera return with slick and zany family show.

Venomous zebra cobra on the loose in a Raleigh neighborhood :: WRAL.com.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid In UAE On First Official Visit.

White flag movement pledging aid goes viral on social media.

Sajid Javid brutally mocks Matt Hancock on Twitter.

Bitter divide on display once again in David's Disastrous Day.

Travellers 'leave mountains of litter' after illegal encampment on beauty spot.

Overturned car causes traffic chaos on the A1.

4,479 new COVID-19 infections logged, active cases now at 50,037.

Eswatini burns amid violent pro-democracy protests.