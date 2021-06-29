© Instagram / sofia boutella





Sofia Boutella stars in new Foo Fighters music video and Sofia Boutella makes runway debut at Chloe Spring 2021





Sofia Boutella makes runway debut at Chloe Spring 2021 and Sofia Boutella stars in new Foo Fighters music video

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

DevOps platform JFrog acquires AI-based IoT and connected device security specialist Vdoo for $300M.

Dump FAANG and Buy These 3 Cheaper Growth Stocks Instead.

TotalEnergies and Uber Join Forces to Accelerate the Transition Towards Electric Urban Mobility.

Survey: Nearly Half of Americans Quickly Lose Trust in a Brand If Exposed to Toxic or Fake User-Generated Content on Its Channels.

Spain approves first draft of gender self-identification bill.

Live: Local emergency declared in Wellington, heavy swells to have worst impact overnight.

United Airlines Is Buying 270 New Planes In Massive Bet On Future Of Travel.

Get informed on the top stories of the day in one quick scan.

Survey: Nearly Half of Americans Quickly Lose Trust in a Brand If Exposed to Toxic or Fake User-Generated Content on Its Channels.

Ted Cruz's attack on Jen Psaki for 'gaslighting' blows up in his face in spectacular fashion.

Vista and Trafigura to further develop Argentina's Vaca Muerta basin.

Tokyo to move part of torch relay off public roads.