© Instagram / sigourney weaver





Jean Smart reveals she got Watchmen role when Sigourney Weaver passed on it and Jean Smart Reveals She Got Watchmen Role Because Sigourney Weaver Declined





Jean Smart Reveals She Got Watchmen Role Because Sigourney Weaver Declined and Jean Smart reveals she got Watchmen role when Sigourney Weaver passed on it

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Man City transfer news LIVE.

Minister's affair caught on camera prompts questions about surveillance among Britain's political elite.

Wisconsin first stop on Biden's tour to sell $1.2 trln bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on June 29.

Sophie Wessex puts on a summery display as she arrives at St James Quarter shopping district.

Love Island is officially back on our screens!

Wisconsin first stop on Biden's tour to sell $1.2 trln bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry responds to backlash after she turns away from U.S. flag during national anthem.

State challenges to fintech charters a losing battle so far.

Heat wave in Massachusetts to peak Tuesday with apparent temperatures to rise above 100 degrees.

Tri-State Area Heat Advisory: ‘Feels-Like’ Temperatures Expected To Soar Above 100.

Firms urged to give staff time off for England game.